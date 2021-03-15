Belvidere School Board to vote on student’s return to in-person learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Returning to the classroom full-time might become reality for Belvidere students. Education leaders said they have plans to swap virtual learning for an in-person experience.

“I think it’s very important to get kids in school,” said Belvidere School Board Vice President, Robert Torbert.

The Belvidere School Board will vote later this week on whether students will return to in-person learning at the beginning of April.

“One of the things we’ll be voting on is the administrative plan to bring back our middle and high school kids, full-time,” said Torbert.

Tobert said elementary students are back in the classroom full-time, but middle and high school students are on a hybrid schedule, which combined virtual and in-person learning. The board’s goal is to get every student who wants to learn in-person, back in the classroom.

“The Governor and the Department of Health has mandated that any parent be permitted to allow their kid to stay home,” said Torbert. “So some kids will continue to be taught virtually, but this will be for kids who’s parents want them in school.”

Belvidere Superintendent Daniel Woestman said the vote could go either way.

“There have been board members who have prioritized physical safety and health,” said Woestman. “There have been a few of our board members who have prioritized the mental impact, the emotional impact, and the social impact being remote has on students.”

But Woestman said everyone wants a return to normalcy.

“This includes having kids get back into the schools, interacting with their teachers face-to-face,” said Woestman.

The board was originally supposed to vote Monday night, but they had to postpone due to weather conditions.

