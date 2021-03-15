2 dead and 13 injured after mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people are dead and 13 others injured after a mass shooting early Sunday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Police told CBS 2 Chicago the shooting happened around 4:40am at South Side Think Tank where a party was going on. Officials say once they arrived two people were found dead and seven others were taken to area hospitals. The Chicago Fire Department also says some victims drove themselves to the hospital.

CPD says they’re still working to figure out a motive.

