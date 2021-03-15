Advertisement

2 dead and 13 injured after mass shooting on Chicago’s South Side

Chicago Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people are dead and 13 others injured after a mass shooting early Sunday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Police told CBS 2 Chicago the shooting happened around 4:40am at South Side Think Tank where a party was going on. Officials say once they arrived two people were found dead and seven others were taken to area hospitals. The Chicago Fire Department also says some victims drove themselves to the hospital.

CPD says they’re still working to figure out a motive.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash in the 3400 block of Auburn St Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on Auburn in Rockford
Dead fish in Rockford ponds
Thousands of fish die in Rockford
A mixed bag of precipitation including snow is on the way Monday
FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in
As many look for work during this pandemic one local assisted living facility in Rockford is...
Wesley Willows hosts job fair

Latest News

Mass shooting on Chicago's South Side.
Chicago Mass Shooting
Body identified as Brandon Cuddy, who has been missing since Dec.
Body of missing Byron man found in Sterling marina
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago.
Garage fire destroys home in Winnebago
James Robinson Day in Rockford
Rockford celebrates James Robinson Day