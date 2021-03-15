Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in Janesville for stabbing at Kwik Trip

Police say they found an 18-year-old with a stab found to the face.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, WI. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin teen is behind bars after police say he stabbed a man Saturday night in Janesville.

Police say they were called to the Kwik Trip on Milton Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night where they found an 18-year-old with a stab wound to the face. Police say witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle and suspect. Another officer was able to fund the suspects car traveling southbound on Milton Avenue. Police stopped that car and took a 17-year-old into custody for reckless injury.

The teen is being held at the Rock County Jail.

