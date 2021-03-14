Wesley Willows hosts job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As many look for work during this pandemic one local assisted living facility in Rockford is hiring for a number of open positions.

Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows host a job fair Saturday afternoon as officials look to fill a number of CNA and maintenance positions. Attendees had the chance to do an on the spot interview and speak directly with hiring managers. Human Resources Director Jennifer O’Brien says her team is hiring for both full and part time work adding those who are hired as a CNA will receive a sign on bonus.

“Wesley Willows is a fun place to work and when you join Wesley Willows you have the opportunity to have an impact on the lives of our residents and residents and staff often say that Wesley Willows is their family,” said O’Brien.

You can visit www.WesleyWillows.org to apply online.

