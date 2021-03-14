FIRST ALERT: Warm streak to come to a halt Monday as a wintry mess moves in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain along with gusty ENE winds will make for a miserable day Monday. Some slushy accumulation is possible in spots.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend Sunday as the day will start off with partly cloudy skies with more clouds by the time sunset comes around. Also do not forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to sleep Saturday night because Daylight Saving Time resumes and that will give us our first 7 p.m. sunset of the year! It also will be a good time to check on smoke detector batteries and give them a test, too.

The current system bringing severe weather to parts of the Texas panhandle and winter weather near the Rockies will move into here on Monday. The biggest concern for timing will be Monday mornings commute, as precipitation will begin shortly before the sun comes up.

After midnight Monday morning, a band of rain will push in from the south and eventually mix with and change to all snow by mid-morning. At this time, the heaviest accumulations look to remain west of Rockford into parts of Iowa. The snow that will come from this dynamic system will be that heavy, wet type of snow that is very moisture driven. For most of us, 2-3 inches of snow can’t be ruled out with the highest amounts being west of Rockford.

But it’s not all bad news. March snow hits different than other snows that occur earlier in the season. Thanks to the very powerful sunshine, our grounds are extremely warm and the upcoming snow will take some more time to accumulate on those grounds. The higher sun angle also has increased the temperature of pavement around here. It’s also a great thing that our surfaces are warm because road salt will remain highly effective, limiting any huge travel impacts around here in terms of travel.

All of the precipitation will end before the Monday evening commute with dry conditions moving in through Tuesday. Another system will bring rain showers by Wednesday and Thursday.

More significant warmth lies beyond heading into next weekend as temperatures head for the 60s again with dry conditions.

