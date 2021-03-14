Advertisement

Indian Creek’s Brooke Heiman finishes high school career with 2,124 points

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHABBONA, Ill. (WIFR) - She may be the best kept secret in Northern Illinois girls basketball. Indian Creek’s Brooke Heiman broke the Little 10 Conference record for career points earlier this week, then added to it in Saturday’s season finale win against Dakota.

Heiman scored 24 points in the Timberwolves 47-39 victory over the Indians. She finishes her IC career with 2,124 points.

“I really got to thank everyone that help me get here. I would not have been able to do this without all of my coaches throughout the years,” said Heiman. “I just know that I just had to play really hard, practice every opportunity I had and just really give it my all to get to this point.”

Toelke, broke the Indians program career points record earlier this month. She scored 13 in her final basketball game. Heiman and Toelke played together for the Rockford Wildcats AAU team.

“I’m very thankful to get the opportunity to play against my former teammate Tabytha, she’s a great player” said Heiman. “And playing at my home court, it was just grateful to end the season (that way).”

