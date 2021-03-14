Advertisement

Harlem’s Cleaveland bowls a perfect game, Huskies win NIBPA Championship

Harlem's Alex Cleaveland celebrates after rolling a strike at the NIBPA tournament.
Harlem's Alex Cleaveland celebrates after rolling a strike at the NIBPA tournament.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With no IHSA State Series to look forward to in high school bowling this year, the Northern Illinois Bowling Proprietors Association put on its own championship tournament Saturday. Harlem put it all together for one day, beating out conference rivals Hononegah and Freeport for the trophy.

The Huskies were led by Alex Cleaveland. The senior started the day bowling a 300 in Game 1 of the six-game series. Cleaveland took that momentum and rolled a 237 average to earn individual medalist honors.

The Harlem girls continued their dominance this season as well on Saturday at Park Lanes in Loves Park. The Huskies beat Hononegah by 724 pins. Harlem finished with the top four individual series, as senior Olivia Watton took home medalist honors.

Boys Individual Standings (Series Average)

  1. Alex Cleaveland (Harlem) - 237.67
  2. Ty Collati (Freeport) - 234.50
  3. Joseph Sisson (East) - 228.67
  4. Andrew Riley (Hononegah) - 226.67
  5. Christian Becke (Aquin) - 224.17

Girls Individual Standings (Series Average)

  1. Olivia Watton (Harlem) - 234.00
  2. Madison Woodman (Harlem) - 218.33
  3. Jocelynn Eggert (Harlem) - 217.67
  4. Paige Carpenter (Harlem) - 217.00
  5. Cameron Plowman (Freeport) - 208.50

