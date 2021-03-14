East’s Camden Taylor sets four records at NIC-10 swim meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10 held its annual conference swim meet on Saturday. Hononegah hosted the meet at Jefferson High School. East sophomore Camden Taylor put on a show, as the E-Rabs sophomore broke four individual event records.

Only individual champions were decided at this year’s meet, as the coaches agreed to crown a conference champion during the dual meet portion of the season. The Indians won their 11th consecutive NIC-10 title in February.

There were no relays this year as well for health and safety reasons due to the pandemic, giving swimmers a chance to compete in more than two individual events.

Here are the event winners:

50-Yard Backstroke: Alexander Wilson (Freeport) - 25.93

200-Yard Freestyle: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:45.03

200-Yard Individual Medley: Camden Taylor (East) - 1:53.51 (Meet Record)

50-Yard Freestyle: Alexander Wilson (Freeport) - 22.60

50-Yard Breaststroke: Brady Dolan (Boylan) - 27.35

100-Yard Butterfly: Camden Taylor (East) - 51.97 (Meet Record)

100-Yard Freestyle: Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 48.82

500-Yard Freestyle: Camden Taylor (East) - 4:38.40 (Meet Record)

100-Yard Individual Medley: Brady Dolan (Boylan) - 55.51

100-Yard Backstroke: Camden Taylor (East) - 51.96 (Meet Record)

100-Yard Breaststroke: Brady Dolan (Boylan) - 59.08 (Meet Record)

50-Yard Butterfly: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 24.51

1-Meter Diving: Joe Namio (Freeport) - 347.70

