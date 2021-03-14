Creating a piece of Rockford history at Sock Monkey Workshop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford is the home of the Sock Monkey. Now attendees of a workshop are the proud owners of custom-made sock monkeys!

Held at the Midway Village Museum, a skilled seamstress taught attendees to make their own sock monkey doll. Each group was provided with a set of supplies with a choice of six colors for their cuddly friends. For some, the Sock Monkeys are an addition to a collection and being able to make them from scratch is something new for most.

Visiting from Michigan, Olivia Jordal says, “Since I never made a sock monkey before and since I like sewing, it’s kind of fun to do that. You can find these in my stuffed animal bin since I can’t have too much on my bed since I fell out of my bed once.”

