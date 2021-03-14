Advertisement

Creating a piece of Rockford history at Sock Monkey Workshop

Attendees of the workshop at Midway Village are now proud owners of their very own sock monkeys.
Attendees of the workshop at Midway Village are now proud owners of their very own sock monkeys.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford is the home of the Sock Monkey. Now attendees of a workshop are the proud owners of custom-made sock monkeys!

Held at the Midway Village Museum, a skilled seamstress taught attendees to make their own sock monkey doll. Each group was provided with a set of supplies with a choice of six colors for their cuddly friends. For some, the Sock Monkeys are an addition to a collection and being able to make them from scratch is something new for most.

Visiting from Michigan, Olivia Jordal says, “Since I never made a sock monkey before and since I like sewing, it’s kind of fun to do that. You can find these in my stuffed animal bin since I can’t have too much on my bed since I fell out of my bed once.”

