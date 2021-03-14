Advertisement

Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday afternoon.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff tells TV6 a body has been recovered from the water at Oppold Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling on Saturday afternoon. Officials say a call came in to the Sheriff’s office around 5 p.m.

A TV6 crew on scene says the Lee County and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Police, and Sterling Fire Department could be seen searching the water.

The Sterling Fire Department searched the water by boat, into a wooded area that can’t be seen from the marina.

The investigation will be handled by both the Whiteside County and Lee County Sheriff’s Offices.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

