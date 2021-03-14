Belvidere North cheer takes home second at virtual state meet

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - This year’s IHSA state meet was unlike any other. Instead of a packed house with friends and family cheering the athletes on, cheer squads had to send in their routines to be judged in the first virtual state series.

For the second time in as many seasons, Belvidere North finished as the runners-up in the co-ed division, scoring a 96.13. Lockport took home the state championship with a score of 98.20.

Here is how our other local teams fared at this year’s virtual state meet:

Small School Division

6. North Boone - 92.04

20. Byron - 85.80

23. Stillman Valley - 83.04

Medium School Division

14. Boylan - 92.75

Large School Division

16. Harlem - 91.67

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.