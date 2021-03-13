Advertisement

Statewide unemployment rate drops as more jobs added to workforce

As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the state, the job market is reportedly growing.
Jobs
Jobs(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the statewide unemployment rate continued to decrease as more than 9,700 jobs were added to the states workforce in January.

As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted across the state, the job market is reportedly growing. With the majority of new jobs coming from hospitality and food services, Illinois Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said as vaccination rates continue to increase, the unemployment rate and job market will continue to fluctuate and be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

