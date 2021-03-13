Stateline Slam Recap - March 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Here are the highlights and scores from another week of the Stateline Slam.

Boys

FINAL: East 59, Harlem 50

FINAL: Boylan 56, Jefferson 46

FINAL: Hononegah 55, Auburn 45

FINAL: Guilford 43, Belvidere North 39

FINAL: Freeport 66, Belvidere 58

FINAL: Durand 62, River Ridge 56

FINAL: Milledgeville 69, Ashton-Franklin Center 34

FINAL: Orangeville 47, Pecatonica 45

FINAL: Aquin 59, Lena-Winslow 51

GIRLS

FINAL: Hononegah 58, Harlem 36

FINAL: Boylan 53, Jefferson 45

FINAL: Auburn 55, Guilford 45

FINAL: Belvidere North 49, East 27

FINAL: Freeport 35, Belvidere 27

FINAL: Ottawa 53, Rochelle 44

