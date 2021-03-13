Stateline Slam Recap - March 12
Published: Mar. 12, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Here are the highlights and scores from another week of the Stateline Slam.
Boys
FINAL: East 59, Harlem 50
FINAL: Boylan 56, Jefferson 46
FINAL: Hononegah 55, Auburn 45
FINAL: Guilford 43, Belvidere North 39
FINAL: Freeport 66, Belvidere 58
FINAL: Durand 62, River Ridge 56
FINAL: Milledgeville 69, Ashton-Franklin Center 34
FINAL: Orangeville 47, Pecatonica 45
FINAL: Aquin 59, Lena-Winslow 51
GIRLS
FINAL: Hononegah 58, Harlem 36
FINAL: Boylan 53, Jefferson 45
FINAL: Auburn 55, Guilford 45
FINAL: Belvidere North 49, East 27
FINAL: Freeport 35, Belvidere 27
FINAL: Ottawa 53, Rochelle 44
