Rockford expected to receive $54 million in COVID-19 relief funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A generous amount of money will find its way to Rockford as part of the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress. Local politicians and medical experts discuss the money and the promise that it will help with pandemic recovery.

“It’s not only a matter of help is on the way, help is here,” said 17th Congressional District Representative, Cheri Bustos.

Bustos said Rockford will receive $54 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Bustos said the money will also help the country keep President Joe Biden’s promise to open vaccinations to all adults - 18 and older - by May 1. Mayor Tom McNamara said the news arrives at a fitting time, as we mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

“I have probably, far too much, contacted congress woman Bustos and her amazing team asking for resources,” said McNamara.

Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl said about a year ago, many of us didn’t know what COVID-19 was, or its severity. Masks, PPE and resources were scarce, and getting a test was nearly impossible.

“I also think it’s important that we remember some of the successes that have occurred and how far we’ve come,” Mehl said.

Mehl said the progress we’ve made since March of last year is remarkable.

“Someday soon, we’ll live in a world where vaccine is available everywhere,” Mehl said. “And nobody is waiting in line, and nobody is waiting on hold.”

Bustos said the American Rescue Plan funds will come in 2 installments, and the city will have 3 years to spend it.

