Advertisement

RACVB launches new website offering inclusion to community

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has released nine separate commitment statements hoping to make the region more welcoming and inclusive.

As part of these efforts, RACVB has launched a new microside on GoRockford.com that serves as a resource for diverse residents and visitors to learn more about Rockford and their commitment for inclusion. Listing off minority owned businesses as well as community events and programs that reflect the people of Rockford.

Martesha Brown, the Director of Advancement for the RACVB says, “With all of the injustice and the things that were going on last year, it created an additional awareness for a need for the RACVB to take action steps. Not just making a statement but action steps to ensure we are welcoming diversity and providing equity in the areas that we can.”

Click here to checkout the microsite and what it has to offer.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash
The driver of the mail truck sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.
Mail carrier taken to the hospital after accident involving semi
A man injured in a shooting at the intersection of Church and Whitman Streets in May of last...
May 2020 Rockford shooting victim dies
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Body found
46-year-old Freeport man found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Judges pay virtual visits to classrooms
Judges pay virtual visits to classrooms
Open Arms Childcare to reopen in Rockford
Open Arms Learning Childcare prepares to open in Rockford
Palace shoe repair closing after 95 years
Palace Shoe Repair in downtown Rockford to close after 95 years
Next rain and snow chances
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 3/12/2021