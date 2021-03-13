RACVB launches new website offering inclusion to community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has released nine separate commitment statements hoping to make the region more welcoming and inclusive.

As part of these efforts, RACVB has launched a new microside on GoRockford.com that serves as a resource for diverse residents and visitors to learn more about Rockford and their commitment for inclusion. Listing off minority owned businesses as well as community events and programs that reflect the people of Rockford.

Martesha Brown, the Director of Advancement for the RACVB says, “With all of the injustice and the things that were going on last year, it created an additional awareness for a need for the RACVB to take action steps. Not just making a statement but action steps to ensure we are welcoming diversity and providing equity in the areas that we can.”

Click here to checkout the microsite and what it has to offer.

