Open Arms Learning Childcare prepares to open in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With many parents working from home, their kids don’t need to go to day care. But with businesses slowly reopening and many heading back into the office, day care services are needed once again.

Open Arms Learning Childcare Center celebrates its ribbon cutting Friday as it gets ready to welcome infants, toddlers and preschool aged kids. The center is located on the northeast side will officially open on March 22. Leaders say during this time, it’s nice for parents to know they’re sending their children to a healthy and safe place where they can learn, play and grow.

Lisa Fambro of Open Arms says, “We do still have some openings. The building is actually going to be licensed for 103 children so it holds quite a few children. We’re doing a soft opening first, we’re only opening 5 of our classrooms so probably about 49 kids and then each month we’ll add another room.”

