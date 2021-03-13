Judges pay virtual visits to classrooms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has put a stop to field trips and classroom visits. These are things many students look forward to. But judges in the 17th Circuit Court are bringing the courtroom to the classroom.

Judges are doing virtual visits to many schools throughout the Stateline. The Judges Association says the visits are focused on encouraging students to read. Some judges say it’s a great way for students to connect with an authority figure in a personalized way. But they also think it’s just as fun for the gavel holders as it is for the kids.

Chief Judge Eugene Doherty of the 17th Judicial Court says, “It’s certainly nice to have contact outside of the normal daily grind because you’re dealing with people who are in difficult circumstance that are in court. It is a nice break from things to be able to deal with especially young people in a more positive and proactive way.”

