Winnebago County adds 21 COVID-19 cases

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 21 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,967 from 26,946 on Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 443. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 73,685 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from the Thursday, March. 4 report of 13.

