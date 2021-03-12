Sunshine, mild temperatures to prevail through Saturday, though wintry cocktail looms beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officially, our run of 60° temperatures extended to include a fourth straight day Thursday, though that reading occurred right at the Midnight hour, while a cold front was passing through the region. The reemergence of sunshine, though, allowed temperatures to return into the 50s by the afternoon. There’s no reason to suspect any wholesale changes are in store in the coming days. In fact, things could feel even more pleasant, thanks to the gradual cessation of the gusty winds which have taken center stage much of the week.

Temperatures will cool quickly this evening, thanks to a clear sky and winds which will drop well below 10 miles per hour for much of the night.

Winds will fall below 10 miles per hour overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will dominate once again Friday, and while there may be a bit of a breeze at times out of the northwest, we should have little trouble seeing temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s, levels well above the 45° normal for this time of year.

Expect wind gusts to reach close to 20 miles per hour Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Friday should be awfully close to where they were Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will shift a bit more southwesterly during the day Saturday, allowing temperatures to again remain well above normal. A few spots may even flirt with 60° come Saturday afternoon, while most stay in the middle to upper 50s.

A wind shift to the southwest should propel temperatures a bit more Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll cloud over Sunday, and will send temperatures back closer to normal. The expectation, though, is that Sunday will be a dry day, but that won’t be the case much longer.

Temperatures dip a bit more Sunday with more cloudiness, but will remain above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will cloud over on Sunday, but we'll remain dry through the daytime hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is expected to begin late Sunday night, perhaps even holding off until early Monday morning. We’ll need to watch temperatures closely at that time, though, as they’re likely to be rather close to the freezing mark.

Light rain is likely to greet us early in the day on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cooling aloft in the atmosphere as well as at ground level will likely support a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow late in the morning through early in the afternoon.

By late morning or early afternoon, enough cold air may be in place that a mix with or change over to snow may take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With this wintry mix in play, it’s likely that temperatures Monday will fall short of normal, but only narrowly so.

With clouds, rain, and snow in place Monday, it'll be a rare day below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The key will be to see how long such a mixture lasts, and if there’s a time in which the precipitation is to come as all snow. Right now, that appears to be a longshot, but should there be a period of even a few hours of all snow, it’s not hard to imagine there being at least some accumulation. Regardless, we look to change back over to rain late in the day Monday and into Monday night before the precipitation departs very early in the day on Tuesday.

We'll likely go back over to rain in the latter stages of Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should move out rather quickly early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gradual warming is likely to ensue, with more seasonable temperatures to occur Tuesday through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.