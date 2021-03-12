State launches call center for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health launched the Vaccine Appointment Call Center to assist people who do not have access to or who have difficulty navigating online services in making appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As Illinois begins to receive significantly more vaccine from the federal government and appointments become more widely available, this call center aims to bridge the digital divide and get the vaccine to communities, according to the IDPH.

“We want to make sure our most vulnerable populations, such as our seniors and individuals in heavily impacted communities who may not have access to online services, are able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “While vaccine is still limited, our allocations are increasing significantly and we want all Illinoisans to have access as quickly and easily as possible.”

Currently, the call center is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight. There are approximately 500 agents answering calls with the ability to expand during peak periods. The call center has English and Spanish speaking call agents with the availability for translation into other languages, according to the IDPH.

Call agents will help individuals who do have access to online services navigate the various registration sites. However, if the individual does not have access to online services or is unable to navigate the site, the agent will make an appointment on their behalf. Individuals will need to provide the agent with their name, address, email (if available), mobile phone number, date of birth, and eligibility. The agent will not ask for any financial information and the call center will not share information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, according to the IDPH.

During heavy calling periods, callers could experience wait times before speaking with a call agent. The call center will offer the option for callers to leave a message and be called back when an agent is available.

The toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center phone number is 833-621-1284 and can take TTY calls. For general questions about COVID-19 and Illinois’ guidance, call 800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov.

