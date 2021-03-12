Rockford to get $54M from $1.9T COVID-19 relief package

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford will receive $54 million after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Thursday.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said $400 million was awarded to the 17th congressional district. She said the $54 million going to Rockford will help relieve people in the area who are suffering from poverty, as a result of COVID-19.

The funds will also go toward pushing out more vaccine, which all adults above the average of 18 can expect to become eligible for in May.

“This help is needed for our small business owners who are struggling. Our kids to get back to school. We have help for child care. The $1,400 that is going out to anybody making $75,000 or less, or households making more than $150,000 or less. So it’s not only a matter of help is on the way, help is here,” Rep. Bustos said.

