Advertisement

Rockford to get $54M from $1.9T COVID-19 relief package

The funds will also go toward pushing out more vaccine, which all adults above the average of 18 can expect to become eligible for in May.
Bustos
Bustos(Cheri Bustos)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford will receive $54 million after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Thursday.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said $400 million was awarded to the 17th congressional district. She said the $54 million going to Rockford will help relieve people in the area who are suffering from poverty, as a result of COVID-19.

The funds will also go toward pushing out more vaccine, which all adults above the average of 18 can expect to become eligible for in May.

“This help is needed for our small business owners who are struggling. Our kids to get back to school. We have help for child care. The $1,400 that is going out to anybody making $75,000 or less, or households making more than $150,000 or less. So it’s not only a matter of help is on the way, help is here,” Rep. Bustos said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash
A man injured in a shooting at the intersection of Church and Whitman Streets in May of last...
May 2020 Rockford shooting victim dies
The driver of the mail truck sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.
Mail carrier taken to the hospital after accident involving semi
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Bullet grazes 9-year-old girl’s head, residence shot 30 times in Rockford shootings

Latest News

Winnebago County COVID-19
Winnebago County adds 23 COVID-19 cases, new death
Healthcare workers at Anderson Hospital are calling the vaccine a shot of hope after months of...
State launches call center for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
IDPH: 1,763 new cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths
v
54 percent of seniors in Illinois vaccinated