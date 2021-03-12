Rockford schools to offer return of in person instruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families enrolled in Rockford Public Schools are expected to receive a message on Friday about an invitation to in-person instruction in April.

The return to full-day in person instruction is not mandatory — families can still continue with remote-only instruction. Rockford Public Schools is pushing out the message on Friday so families can plan, and they along with staff can give feedback as administrators develop the plans. The timing also gives RPS 205 staff the opportunity to be vaccinated.

The letter sent out to families will include information on health and safety protocols. Masks will be required.

Families should also expect details on attendance policies for a full day, in-person, four days each week at middle and high schools. At elementary schools, students will either continue to connect remotely full time or continue to attend school in-person.

All K-12 families must notify their school’s main office staff of their choice – either full-time in-person instruction, or remote-only instruction – by the end of the day Monday, April 5.

Rockford Public Schools has asked families to share their feedback in the Back-to-School interest area on Let’s Talk. Select the Back to School interest area listed under Hot Topics.

