RACVB shares commitment to diversity statements, launches website

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced nine commitment statements after listening to individuals representing the minority and LGBTQ+ community on Thursday.

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusivity, RACVB announced recent action steps that aim to further implement the bureau’s welcoming diversity commitments, according to the RACVB.

As part of its efforts to welcome diversity, the RACVB has launched a new microsite. The site serves as a resource for residents and visitors to engage with the RACVB and outlines RACVB’s board-approved commitment statements, offers ways to engage and partner with the bureau, provides minority-owned business listing, and a calendar of community events and programs, according to the RACVB.

“As the destination marketing and management organization for Winnebago County, we want to do our part to ensure our residents and visitors feel welcomed and the diversity of our community is celebrated,” John Groh, RACVB president and CEO said. “Even more, it is important for us to move from a statement to actions and accountability. We will continue to communicate and lead as we can in equity and inclusion within our industry and the community.”

As RACVB focuses on working to encourage a more welcoming region, an increased awareness of accessibility for all is also part of the organization’s commitment to welcoming diversity. In addition to adding image descriptions and activating captions on social media posts, the bureau has integrated the AudioEye platform throughout GoRockford.com.

AudioEye features an interactive toolbar and tools that helps digital access for audiences with visual, auditory, motor or cognitive disabilities, according to the RACVB.

In addition to launching the microsite and GoRockford.com enhancements, RACVB released a video featuring staff members announcing and publicly committing to working to welcome diversity. The video can be viewed here.

The video is intended to spotlight the organization’s commitment to the creation and promotion of programs and events geared toward diverse audiences. Marketing the region in a way that showcases its diversity, developing new ways to partner with RACVB, and offering ways for minority-owned businesses to gain increased exposure and awareness with tourism partners and visitors are goals of the video as well, according to the RACVB.

