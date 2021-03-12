Advertisement

Pleasant Beginning to the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds this Friday with a light northwest wind and highs in the middle 50′s. Clearing tonight as we drop to the upper 20′s. Another beautiful day for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back up to the middle 50′s. Cloudy on Sunday with a chance for rain by late afternoon. Better chances of rain late Sunday night. Monday morning we could wake up to a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

