Pleasant Beginning to the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds this Friday with a light northwest wind and highs in the middle 50′s. Clearing tonight as we drop to the upper 20′s. Another beautiful day for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back up to the middle 50′s. Cloudy on Sunday with a chance for rain by late afternoon. Better chances of rain late Sunday night. Monday morning we could wake up to a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow.

