NIU announces in person graduation ceremony

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University plans to return to in person graduation this year.

The university also plans to hold a special ceremony specifically for members of the class of 2020. The university said plans are underway to hold ceremonies in the spring for 2021 graduates.

Coinciding with health guidelines, the event will be held outdoors at Huskie Stadium. Details surrounding commencement are still being finalized. Graduates will be allowed to invite two guests to attend the ceremony with specific dates allotted for separate degree programs.

