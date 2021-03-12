Mail carrier taken to the hospital after accident involving semi

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital after a traffic accident early Thursday morning.

South Beloit Fire Department responded to the area of Willowbrook and Prairie Hill roads in South Beloit for reports of a vehicle accident involving a semi and a mail truck.

The driver of the mail truck sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Officials advise the public to take extra caution and look both ways at all four-way stops and intersections, as the extra second of time could save a life.

