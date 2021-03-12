Advertisement

Illinois man guilty in deaths of mother, daughter

A sentencing date has been scheduled for April 22.
generic jail
generic jail(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend and her adult daughter.

Jonathon Perry, 30, was accused in the March 2020 killing Kimberly Coyne, 54, and her daughter, Blair Coyne, 24, at their home northwest of the village of St. Joseph.

A Champaign County jury deliberated two hours Thursday before finding Perry guilty.

Perry was arrested after Champaign County sheriff’s deputies learned he made statements consistent with injuring or killing the women while visiting his parents’ home in Homer, authorities said after the victims’ bodies were found.

During Perry’s trial, prosecutors noted that when deputies arrived at his parents’ home, he said he had killed the ``Antichrist and Satan,” adding he hadn’t killed any other people.

A court-appointed psychiatrist examined Perry three months after his arrest and declared him fit for trial.

Prosecutors pointed out blood found on Perry’s pants contained the DNA of the victims. Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham argued the amount of the women’s DNA found wasn’t strong on some pieces of evidence as other and could have come from someone else.

Because he was convicted of two murders, Judge Randy Rosenbaum is obligated to sentence Perry to life in prison. A sentencing date has been scheduled for April 22.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Bullet grazes 9-year-old girl’s head, residence shot 30 times in Rockford shootings
Fatal crash
Female driver killed after crash in Harlem Township
Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash
Picture of COVID-19 virus
Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Diocese releases COVID-19 vaccine guidance
Diocese releases COVID-19 vaccine guidance
NIU announces in person graduation ceremony
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will remain the rule through the early part of the weekend.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 3/11/2021
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
Winnebago County adds 21 COVID-19 cases