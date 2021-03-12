IDPH: 1,763 new cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 1,763 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 39 more deaths.

The reported deaths Friday are:

- Adams County: 1 male 80′s

- Cass County: 1 male 80′s

- Clark County: 1 female 50′s

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 70′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Edwards County: 1 male 90′s

- Fulton County: 1 female 90′s

- Grundy County: 1 female 70′s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 70′s

- Kane County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Lake County: 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Massac County: 1 female 80′s

- McDonough County: 1 female 60′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 90′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Saline County: 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s

- Shelby County: 1 male 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 80′s

- Washington County: 1 male 50′s

- Will County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,206,172 cases, including 20,901 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,913 specimens for a total of 18,988,565. As of last night, 1,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 240 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 5 to 11 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 5 to 11 is 2.6 percent.

A total of doses of 4,501,155 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,916,055. A total of 3,791,273 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,655 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses. On Thursday, 110,570 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

