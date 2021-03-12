Advertisement

Hoo Haven receives two new grants for building renovations

Facility owner Karen Herdklotz said nothing would have been accomplished if it wasn't for the continued support from the community.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center received two grants from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, totaling more than $21,000.

Officials say the grants will go toward creating housing designed for residents wildlife interns as well as purchasing surgical equipment and making renovations to its trauma treatment room.

Facility owner Karen Herdklotz said the projects got off to a slow start due to COVID-19 restrictions, but said nothing would have been accomplished if it wasn’t for the continued support from the community.

“With COVID-19 once again it shut down all of that revenue we are 100 percent volunteer run there are no paid staff including my wife and myself and there never has been. There is no federal funding no state funding any money we get in is either from donations from people or grants that we write for and are granted by different organizations,” Herdklotz said.

If you would like to donate to Hoo Haven or if you want to schedule a time to tour the facility, you can visit hoohaven.org.

