Enjoy Saturday to the fullest extent as rain, snow and cooler air arrives Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pleasant temperatures will continue through most of weekend in the Stateline as quiet weather remains through Saturday. However as it usually goes, all good things must come to an end. Changes arrive to the weather pattern as the work week begins on Monday.

The very nice spring pattern we’ve had for much of this week will continue Saturday. Widespread sunshine and southerly winds will boost our temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s area wide. Clouds will move in overnight and throughout the day Sunday ahead of our next storm system that’s currently dumping heavy, wet snow in excess of 2-3 FEET of snow near Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder, Colorado. This will end our ‘false spring’ season and bring us with another winter taste, marking ‘second winter.’

We're about to see a taste of second winter here in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This same system will hold off until overnight Sunday into Monday to impact the Stateline. It will bring rain, some snow, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures into next week. Sunday will be dry and temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with clouds. After that, rain/mix coverage begins throughout Northern Illinois.

Saturday will be a decent day, one of the last for a few days for awhile. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast, the day will remain dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It’s looking like temperatures late Sunday and early Monday will be near/below freezing in some spots. If this remains, there is a chance SOME spots could see minor accumulations of snow. There are still several uncertainties with this, as the amount of cold air and temperatures will determine what precipitation falls.

As of Friday night, the potential for some accumulating snow exists the further west you go of Rockford into eastern Iowa. It’s still too early to talk about exact amounts, timing or anything like that. Most of us, as temperatures will remain above freezing for much of Monday will see scattered rain and some snowflakes mixing in on a scattered basis through the day. Keep an eye on the forecast for any changes and updates but you may want to allow a bit of extra time for the commutes on Monday. This day will also mark the coldest day of the next 8-10 days, as highs will struggle to make it out of the mid-to-upper 30s.

Winds will be blustery with this system, with the chances of a wintry mix starting Sunday night and persisting into Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Let’s not forget that this weekend we spring forward! Saturday night before you go to sleep, remember to turn your clocks ahead an hour! While we will lose an hour of sleep, our days will continue getting longer. Sunday will mark the first day with sunrise later than 7 a.m. and a sunset after 7 p.m.. It also isn’t a bad idea to check your batteries in smoke detectors as daylight SAVING time resumes. Remember, it’s singular with no (’s) in the name!

Always remember, it's Daylight SAVING time. There is no 's' at the end. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Turn your clocks ahead an hour Saturday before going to sleep. First 7 PM sunset Sunday! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Enjoy Saturday and spend it outside as much as possible as late Sunday/Monday’s system will bring us cooler temperatures and some messy conditions. Into next week we’re tracking another chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Other than that, temperatures slightly above normal in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees return to the forecast.

