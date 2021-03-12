Advertisement

Check fire alarms before setting clocks ahead

This weekend is also a good time to create or review a fire escape plan.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As folks get ready to spring forward this weekend and set alarm clocks an hour ahead, it’s a good time to check batteries on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you find a fire alarm in your house that’s not working or expired, the Illinois State Fire Marshal says to replace them immediately with a ten year sealed battery.

This weekend is also a good time to create or review a fire escape plan for your family or hold a fire drill to practice your escape plan.

