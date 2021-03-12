Boylan, Jefferson pick up wins on opening night in NIC-10 boys soccer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Normally a fall sport, boys soccer is finally hitting the pitch for the 2020-2021 school year. As the modified winter sports season wraps up this week, the modified spring season gets underway.

Boylan got the season off on the right foot, or right head, beating Guilford 1-0. Michael Koutsopanagos picked up the lone goal of the match in the second half off a corner kick from Taylor Sowell. The senior was in the right place at the right time in the box, when the ball popped up in the air, and he headed it home. The Vikings never really threatened offensively.

Jefferson picked up a 3-1 win over Rockford Public Schools rival Auburn. The match was scoreless late into the first half thanks to a few key saves by Knights sophomore netminder Justin Kakozi. But with 8:30 to play before the break, Auburn’s defense turned the ball over. Rocael Ramirez stepped in front of a pass, took a few dribbles and found the back of the net.

The Knights responded less than a minute into the second half. A great pass by Moses Rodriguez freed up Elisha Loise. The ball bounced off the defender as he tried to make a move and was able to one time it to the opposite corner of the goal.

Jefferson countered, scoring twice in the final 20 minutes. Angel Quesada got the ball off another Auburn turnover and put it on goal. The low bouncing shot sneaked under the arm of Kakozi, which turned out to be the game-winner.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.