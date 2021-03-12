Area schools make prom plans for 2021

(WIFR) - Slower COVID-19 virus spread and an increase of vaccine availability brings hope to many area high schools, where students are eager for junior and senior proms.

The pandemic canceled a majority of memory makers in 2020 like homecomings and fall football games for high school seniors. But many area districts say they’ll try hard to give spring proms a fighting chance.

Laura Diemer of Aquin High School in Freeport says, “We would love to be able to offer them an opportunity to at least come together and celebrate their senior year for our seniors. Ideally we would like for it to be a normal prom, everybody wants to be back to normal. We’d love for them to have an activity together, where they can come together for the night or for the day, ours is actually held on a Friday so they get out of school.”

Aquin still doesn’t have a date for its prom but will hold its annual prom draw on March 23. That’s where seniors are paired with one of their classmates as a prom date. Diemer says that will keep the event COVID-19 safe. ““Our prom is only involving the students that are here at Aquin, they’re not bringing in outside guests,” Diemer says.

COVID-19 restrictions could force some schools to move events off site. Dawn Follis with the Radisson hotel in Rockford says her venue is ready to help. Follis says, “Well we do have a fairly large ballroom. we can seat up to 400 people. With COVID that’s a little difficult but we do have enough room where we can do social distancing with all of the groups and proms that come in house and we’re also doing different prom packages.”

Gatherings of more than 50 people aren’t allowed under Illinois’ current COVID-19 restrictions. Both Aquin High School and the Radisson hotel are hopeful that slower virus spread will ease restrictions.

