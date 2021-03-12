54 percent of seniors in Illinois vaccinated

CHICAGO (CBS) — State officials announced approximately 54 percent of Illinois residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, Illinois has received a total of 4,916,055 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December, and has administered a total of 3,791,273 vaccines.

IDPH said approximately 54 percent of residents age 65 and older have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, and a total of 1,369,534 people of all ages in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 10.75 percent of the population.

