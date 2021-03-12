Advertisement

46-year-old Freeport man found in Mississippi River

The incident is under investigation by the northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 46-year-old Freeport man has been identified as the body found in the Mississippi River in Carroll County on Wednesday.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a body found in the Mississippi River at 8:19 a.m. at 6898 Marina Rd., four miles north of Savanna and is commonly known as Millers Boat Landing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews found the body of a dead white man near the edge of the Mississippi River. The death was determined suspicious in nature, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, the body was identified as 46-year-old Keith A. Heidenreich of Freeport. The incident is under investigation by the northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team.

