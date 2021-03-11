Advertisement

Walnut Acres employee union urges Stephenson Co. Board to end talk of nursing home sale

Local 2399 announced they oppose Stephenson County Board discussions and efforts to privatize the county nursing home.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Walnut Acres employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2399.

“Maintaining local public control of the nursing home is in the critical interest of Stephenson County families. The frontline essential workers who have endured this pandemic caring for the residents of Walnut Acres urge the County Board to discontinue the needless and distracting discussions around the sale of the nursing home and focus on the long overdue search for a full time Administrator,” according to an announcement from AFSCME.

The union claims privatization could jeopardize Walnut Acres’ role as a safety net for the community. It is the only nursing home in Stephenson County certified to accept Veterans’ Administration benefits, has the only Alzheimer’s Special Care Unit, and is one of just two with Medicaid beds for low-income seniors. There is no guarantee that a corporation would sustain these services when motivated by private profit instead of the public good, the announcement said.

“Privatization in nearby counties has led to loss of services, jobs, poor-quality care and even closure. When Vermilion County sold its nursing home to a for-profit private equity firm, 39 of 115 employees were terminated the next day. Ford County had four different private management groups before its final for-profit owner closed it. The for-profit purchaser of the Champaign County home had below-average staffing at 80 percent of its facilities. The company seeking to buy the Rock Island county home has been sharply criticized in the media for its chain’s one-star quality rating,” according to an announcement from AFSCME.

The COVID-19 relief bill recently passed at the federal level provides funding that will allow the nursing home to increase staffing and resources. The nursing home is operating at a profit, according to the union.

“We urge the County Board to keep our nursing home public so that the community can continue to maintain a voice in the care of our loved ones,” the union said.

