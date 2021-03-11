Advertisement

Train derailment near Clinton blocks all lanes on Highway 140

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A derailed train has all lanes blocked in both directions Thursday afternoon on part of Highway 140 in Rock County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert around 11:25 a.m. that the northbound and southbound lanes of WIS 140 were closed south of Clinton due to a train that derailed off of Union Pacific Tracks.

The department provided an alternate route for southbound motorists, asking them to drive west on County X to Gateway Boulevard, south to Highway 67 and east back to Highway 140. WisDOT told northbound drivers to do the reverse of that route.

Officials estimated the duration of the closures to last over two hours. The lanes were still blocked in both directions around 2:45 p.m., according to a new alert.

NBC15 has reached out to Union Pacific Railroad for more information about this incident and will update this story as details develop.

