Rockford University Men’s Basketball team prepares for NACC championship game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a season like none before it, Rockford University’s Men’s Basketball team has embraced the unknown, and through the smoke they find themselves with a chance to be the best team the school has ever had.

“There’s a lot of talented teams that don’t have success we have success because we have great people,” Regents Head Coach Jeremy Reigle said.

“It meant everything to us but jobs not finished we have one more this week,” Boylan grad and Regents Junior Kevin Diemer said.

Days removed from a home playoff win reality sets in for the Rockford Regents.

“It was such a big moment for all of us especially me Jose Brandon and Kivontay, being here since we we’re freshman and being at the bottom of the program now putting this team on top,” Diemer said.

The win was a back and forth battle with Aurora University. It featured an offensive explosion from senior Brandon Emerick, he nailed 9 triples and scored 34 points in the victory.

“Coach Davis came up to me and asked me he was like hey you’ve been playing good all season but with the crowd do you think you’re going to play better,” Emerick said. “I told him I don’t know I guess we’re going to find out and after the game I told him I guess we found out.”

The crowd of around 50 fans fill the bleachers at the Seaver Center, a feeling that Emerick and crew say made a significant impact on the game.

“Felt like a packed house 50 people is normally nothing but 50 people felt like a thousand people,” Diemer said.

“Love the atmosphere here love the fans and it was great to get them out to be a part of the great season we have been having,” Emerick said.

The win gives Rockford a chance to make program history, it’s the first time the team will ever play for a conference championship.

“Very few teams get to end their year on a win especially in a championship game so this is our National Championship to us and we’re going to cherrish every moment of it,” Reigle said.

The team consistently exceeds expectations, and with it all on the line, Emerick says now is not the time to ditch the trend.

“This is the last game of our season and the last game of some of these guys career’s so we’re going to go out with a bang,” Emerick said. “I want to win that thing we will win Rockford University will win.”

The championship game tips off Saturday March 23 at 6:00 p.m.

