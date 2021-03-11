Advertisement

New website helps outdoor enthusiasts

The site will include everything from hunting licenses to campground reservations.
Outdoors
Outdoors(SK)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new online platform backed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking to aid outdoor enthusiasts with licensing and registration needs.

The new website will help hunters, fishes, snowmobilers and even campers find everything they’ll need to safely enjoy the outdoors in one place. The site will include everything from hunting licenses to campground reservations. Illinoisans who already have hunting or fishing licenses will not have to reregister under this new site.

To learn more and see what they have to offer, you can visit here.

