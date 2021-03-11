May 2020 Rockford shooting victim dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man who was put in critical condition after a shooting in Rockford on May 11, 2020 has died.

Willie Watson, 31 of Rockford, was pronounced dead on the morning of March 8. He was the victim of a shooting at the intersection of Church and Whitman Streets in May of last year.

After the shooting, Watson was taken to a local hospital and since then has been treated at several medical facilities. Despite all efforts, Watson died under medical care at home, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Police initially said the victim was driving in a vehicle southbound on Church Street and then stopped at the light at Whitman Street. As they were going through the light, shots were fired at the victims vehicle that came from a different vehicle.

Officials said the victims vehicle hit a parked car on Church Street. Police interviewed witnesses to get a description of the shooters vehicle.

The death is still under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. After an autopsy was completed, further studies are needed, according to Hintz.

