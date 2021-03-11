IDPH: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WIFR) – The IDPH reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 55 more deaths.

The reported deaths Thursday are:

- Adams County: 1 male 90′s

- Alexander County: 1 male 70′s

- Bureau County: 1 female 60′s

- Cass County: 1 male 70′s

- Cook County: 1 female 20′s, 1 male 30′s, 2 females 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 2 males 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 4 females 70′s, 5 males 70′s, 5 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 males 90′s, 1 female over 100

- DuPage County: 2 males 80′s

- Edwards County: 1 male 60′s

- Fayette County: 1 male 80′s

- Grundy County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 80′s

- Jackson County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Madison County: 1 male 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 20′s

- McLean County: 1 male 70′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 60′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80′s

- Perry County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- Union County: 1 male 70′s

- Will County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s

- Williamson County: 1 male 50′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,204,409 cases, including 20,863 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,893 specimens for a total of 18,894,652. As of last night, 1,118 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 231 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4 to 10 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4 to 10 is 2.5 percent.

A total of doses of 4,488,655 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,903,555. A total of 3,680,703 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,125 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses. On Wednesday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.

