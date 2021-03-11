Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 5 officers charged with manslaughter in teen’s shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Stavian Rodriguez was shot by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store on Nov. 23.

TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, the officers could face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Bullet grazes 9-year-old girl’s head, residence shot 30 times in Rockford shootings
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Susan Winterbauer still feels the pain of tragically losing her 24-year-old daughter Eliana...
Scholarship created for 24-year-old Rockford woman killed in car crash

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence
Court documents say the officers "unnecessarily fired lethal rounds" at the 15-year-old armed...
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage shows intense moments leading to death of teen robbery suspect
Illinois Flood Preparedness Week
RU
Rockford Regents prepare for NACC championship game