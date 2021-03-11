FIRST ALERT: Wind advisories remain intact, locally strong storms possible this evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third consecutive day, temperatures topped out north of 60° over much of the Stateline, but changes are soon ahead. A strong cold front will send temperatures tumbling over the coming days, though no bitterly cold air is in sight. In the near term, gusty winds and thunderstorms are our main concerns. We’ll first discuss our storm threat, which will increase over time this evening. A line of gusty storms will approach and eventually cross the Mississippi River around 9:00 Wednesday evening.

Gusty storms will enter the western fringes of our area around 9:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As they continue eastward, showers and storms do hold together, but a weakening trend is likely to be underway on approach to the Rockford Metro an hour later.

Storms should be weakening upon approach to the Rockford Metro around 10:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The window of time during which the majority of the Rockford Metro will be affected by these showers and storms is likely to be between 10:00 and 11:00 this evening, though the gradual weakening trend remains likely to continue.

The best chances for storms in the Rockford Metro will be between 10:00 and 11:00 Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are to fully exit the region as we reach the midnight hour and shortly thereafter.

Showers and storms will have fully exited the region around or shortly after Midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These storms do have a history of being severe Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours, so they’ll need to be closely monitored. The thought, though, is that weakening should commence rather quickly now that the sun has set and the amount of instability in the atmosphere rapidly decreases. Simply put, the amount of energy that will be available for these storms by their arrival here will be exponentially lower that a few hours ago. That said, it’s possible that one or two storms may produce a brief wind gust in excess of 60 miles per hour, especially over the westernmost portions of our viewing area, specifically in portions of Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, or western Stephenson Counties.

The greatest threat for severe storms is well to our west, though it's possible a few storms may be near severe limits this evening, especially in our westernmost counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Although most of us are not likely to be susceptible to severe weather this evening, we’ll all continue to be under the influence of extremely gusty winds. Breezes, which have already gusted up to 40 miles per hour Wednesday, are only to increase in intensity in the hours ahead. Hence, Wind Advisories remain in place through the midnight hour, and may well be extended beyond.

Gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible here through midnight or shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Ahead of the cold front’s passage, winds are likely to gust as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour, regardless of the presence of any thunderstorm activity.

It's been a breezy Wednesday, though our windiest times may still be ahead of us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday, winds will remain very much a factor, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour a good bet. The direction from which they’ll blow will change, however, allowing for cooler air to rush in.

Winds will still be an issue Thursday, though with them coming out of the west, compared to the south, it'll send temperatures down considerably. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though the winds may be a bit of an inconvenience and may have some travel impact, the recent breezy spell has had some discernable benefits! Over the course of the past two days, and continuing through Thursday, more than 33,000 megawatt hours of electricity will have been generated by wind turbines in our viewing area. To put that in context, it would’ve taken nearly 13,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide for power plants to generate that much electricity. Perhaps most impressively and most mind bogglingly, the wind electricity generated in the Rockford area alone between Tuesday and Thursday would be enough to fully charge just short of three BILLION smartphones!

Between Tuesday and Thursday, more than 33,000 kilowatt hours of energy will have been generated by this windy spell. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the breezes that will continue through the day Thursday, bright sunshine is expected to dominate from start to finish.

Bright sunshine will dominate from start to finish Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.