Advertisement

Diocese recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Some faith-based organizations are hesitant about the latest vaccine.
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The approval of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine means more protection is on the way for the public. However, some faith-based organizations are hesitant about the product.

Rockford Bishop David Malloy sent a message earlier in the week, outlining concerns with the use of abortion derived cells in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, and giving guidance.

Steve Jacobs with Illinois right to life said Pfizer and Moderna use the cells only in testing, while Johnson and Johnson use it in testing and production.

“It used what are called abortion derived fetal cells. Now Pfizer and Moderna two other leading vaccines they only use these cells in testing that’s why you’re seeing certain pro life organizations certain Catholic organizations suggesting that Pfizer and Moderna are better alternatives,” Jacobs said.

Bishop Malloy also released guidance.

“When ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available, it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process. However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen,” Malloy said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Bullet grazes 9-year-old girl’s head, residence shot 30 times in Rockford shootings
Fatal crash
Female driver killed after crash in Harlem Township
Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash
Picture of COVID-19 virus
Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Train Derailment
Train derailment near Clinton blocks all lanes on Highway 140
Gavel
Ex-Illinois teacher convicted of pouring nitrogen on student
Covid-19 is an RNA virus that frequently mutates into new forms with varying effects and...
IDPH: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash