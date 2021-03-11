Diocese recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The approval of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine means more protection is on the way for the public. However, some faith-based organizations are hesitant about the product.

Rockford Bishop David Malloy sent a message earlier in the week, outlining concerns with the use of abortion derived cells in the development of COVID-19 vaccines, and giving guidance.

Steve Jacobs with Illinois right to life said Pfizer and Moderna use the cells only in testing, while Johnson and Johnson use it in testing and production.

“It used what are called abortion derived fetal cells. Now Pfizer and Moderna two other leading vaccines they only use these cells in testing that’s why you’re seeing certain pro life organizations certain Catholic organizations suggesting that Pfizer and Moderna are better alternatives,” Jacobs said.

Bishop Malloy also released guidance.

“When ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available, it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process. However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen,” Malloy said.

