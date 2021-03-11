Advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic brings boom to trading card industry

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 has dealt a deafening economic blow to many different trades but the results have been quite the opposite when it comes to trading cards.

The sports card and memorabilia industry surged in 2020. eBay reports saying the trading card category on it’s platform grew by 142 percent with four million more cards sold than 2019. Earlier this week, Heritage Auction announced its two day event attracted more than 24,000 bids resulting in transactions totaling $32.7 million. Zach Kelley from from Northside collectibles in Loves Park says the trading card boom has work its way locally too.

Kelley says, “It’s a crazy market right now. It’s actually really fun for the kids. I enjoy seeing people coming with their kids and opening packs. It gets them out of the house. It gets them doing something else. It gets them out in front of the TV. The market’s going through the roof and I don’t see it stopping anytime soon.”

In January, venture capitalist Rob Gough paid $5.2 million for a 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card, the most money spent on a single sports card in history.

