Cooler and Dry through Saturday

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny and blustery today with west winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. Highs around the 50 degree mark. Clear tonight as temps drop to the upper 20′s. A mix of sun and clouds for both Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 50′s. Sunday we increase cloud cover and look for some chances of a rain/snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday looks chilly with highs in the upper 30′s.

