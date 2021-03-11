Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Bullet grazes 9-year-old girl’s head, residence shot 30 times in Rockford shootings
Fatal crash
Female driver killed after crash in Harlem Township
Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash
Picture of COVID-19 virus
Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Diocese releases COVID-19 vaccine guidance
Diocese releases COVID-19 vaccine guidance
generic jail
Illinois man guilty in deaths of mother, daughter
NIU announces in person graduation ceremony
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will remain the rule through the early part of the weekend.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 3/11/2021
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
Winnebago County adds 21 COVID-19 cases