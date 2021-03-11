Advertisement

38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash

Belvidere Road near Atwood Road was closed for several hours so the sheriff’s office could conduct an investigation.
Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon
Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Roscoe woman is dead following a fatal crash in Roscoe on Wednesday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Belvidere and Atwood Roads in Harlem Township that took place at 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Twitter account. The female driver in the crash was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m., according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Deputies learned a vehicle, with a lone occupant inside had left the road and struck a tree. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on Belvidere Road when she lost control and went off the road, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

Belvidere Road near Atwood Road was closed for several hours so the sheriff’s office could conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Three people are injured after two separate shooting incidents in Rockford.
Bullet grazes 9-year-old girl’s head, residence shot 30 times in Rockford shootings
Fatal crash
Female driver killed after crash in Harlem Township
Susan Winterbauer still feels the pain of tragically losing her 24-year-old daughter Eliana...
Scholarship created for 24-year-old Rockford woman killed in car crash
Picture of COVID-19 virus
Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

A man injured in a shooting at the intersection of Church and Whitman Streets in May of last...
May 2020 Rockford shooting victim dies
Illinois Flood Preparedness Week
RU
Rockford Regents prepare for NACC championship game
eBay reports saying the trading card category on it’s platform grew by 142 percent with four...
COVID-19 pandemic brings boom to trading card industry