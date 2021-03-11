38-year-old Roscoe woman killed in crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Roscoe woman is dead following a fatal crash in Roscoe on Wednesday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene of a fatal crash near the intersection of Belvidere and Atwood Roads in Harlem Township that took place at 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office Twitter account. The female driver in the crash was pronounced dead at 1:49 p.m., according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Belvidere Road near Atwood Road will be closed for several hours this afternoon so the Sheriff's Department can conduct an investigation. — Winnebago Co Sheriff (@winnsheriff) March 10, 2021

Deputies learned a vehicle, with a lone occupant inside had left the road and struck a tree. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling north on Belvidere Road when she lost control and went off the road, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

Belvidere Road near Atwood Road was closed for several hours so the sheriff’s office could conduct an investigation.

