Winnebago girls beat Rock Falls to claim Big Northern Conference tournament title
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago needed a second half comeback to beat Rock Falls 48-40 at home on Tuesday to claim the Big Northern Conference tournament championship.
The Indians are ranked fifth in Class 2A. They finish the year 13-2 (9-1), winning their final nine games of the season. Winnebago will once again be the team to beat next year. The Indians do not have a senior on this year’s roster.
“It feels really good and we’ve never done this,” said junior Renee Rittmeyer. “We’re all pretty young and we’ll all be back next year. I think we are pretty gritty and we all don’t want to lose so that will help us next year too.”
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.