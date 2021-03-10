Winnebago girls beat Rock Falls to claim Big Northern Conference tournament title

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago needed a second half comeback to beat Rock Falls 48-40 at home on Tuesday to claim the Big Northern Conference tournament championship.

The Indians are ranked fifth in Class 2A. They finish the year 13-2 (9-1), winning their final nine games of the season. Winnebago will once again be the team to beat next year. The Indians do not have a senior on this year’s roster.

“It feels really good and we’ve never done this,” said junior Renee Rittmeyer. “We’re all pretty young and we’ll all be back next year. I think we are pretty gritty and we all don’t want to lose so that will help us next year too.”

