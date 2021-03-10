Advertisement

Winnebago County adds 26 COVID-19 cases

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,946 from 26,920 on Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 444. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 70,326 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 25 report of 20.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on Bypass 20
Body found on ramp of Bypass 20 heading south on Route 251
Rockton man previously charged in 2017 murder case involved in fatal Iowa crash
City of Rockford Public Works Department Water Division.
E. State Street roadway widening project to begin March 15
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Chloe Benage
Missing 13-year-old Chloe Benage has been found safe

Latest News

File photo
Walnut Acres employee union urges Stephenson Co. Board to end talk of nursing home sale
Community reflects on life before COVID-19.
Community reflects on life before COVID-19
Picture of COVID-19 virus
Ogle Co. Health Department investigating potential COVID-19 exposure
One year since pandemic began.
Community reflects on life before COVID-19